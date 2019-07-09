ABB : to Divest Solar Inverter Business to Fimer SpA

By Nathan Allen



ABB Ltd. (ABBN.EB) said Tuesday that Italy's Fimer SpA will acquire ABB's solar-inverter business and its associated liabilities.

The Swiss industrial group said it will take an aftertax, non-operational charge of about $430 million in the second quarter from the deal.

Around 75% of the financial hit will come from payments ABB will make to Fimer, and the company expects separation charges of around $40 million starting in the second half of 2019.

The transaction will boost the margin on earnings before interest, taxes and amortization at ABB's electrification division by around 50 basis points, ABB said.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2020, ABB said.

