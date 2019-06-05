Log in
ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB : to accelerate the digital transformation of power grids

06/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT

As a technology leader in enabling digital distribution grids, ABB launched two new solutions at the International Conference and Exhibition on Electricity Distribution (CIRED), on June 3-6, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The solutions include MicroSCADA X, ABB's industry-acclaimed power and automation control solution, with a next-generation human machine interface (HMI) and SDA500, a remote terminal unit (RTU)-based smart control cabinet. An RTU is an electronic device that helps to connect physical equipment in the field with the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system and helps to automate the distribution of power to the consumer. Together, MicroSCADA X and SDA500 will help improve grid reliability and power quality by reducing outage time and supporting the fast restoration of the entire grid.

'MicroSCADA X is a reliable solution for various applications across diverse industries. The completely new and refreshed human machine interface is intuitive and simple-to-use, enabling quick decision making and enhances safety of people and assets,' said Massimo Danieli, Head of the Grid Automation business line within the Power Grids business. 'With SDA500, we are providing a fully tested, modular product that reduces inventory requirements and enhances operational efficiency.'

MicroSCADA X provides customers a fast and clear overview of the network situation for operational reliability of their power distribution system. It offers a new user experience and a fully cloud-enabled solution that seamlessly scales to portable devices. It provides versatile SCADA and distribution management functionality tightly integrated in the same system, with enhanced navigation and data handling across multiple operating systems.

SDA500 is a pre-engineered and pre-assembled automation system and provides all secondary distribution system functionalities in a single solution. By complying with the highest industry standards and protocols, SDA500 adds a layer of protection to safeguard critical assets against cyberattacks. The RTU500 series, on which the solution is based, will share the same all-new HMI as the MicroSCADA X, providing an intuitive and informative user experience and enabling safe and fast operations. SDA500 also supports third-party substation devices and can be scaled further to meet various work environments.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:47:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
About