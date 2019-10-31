Log in
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification joint ventures

10/31/2019 | 09:28am GMT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is divesting its stake in two Chinese electrification businesses, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with reviewing its operations and ditching underperformers.

ABB has signed an agreement to divest its stake in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group, ABB's joint venture partner in the two companies, the Zurich company said in a statement.

ABB, which acquired a 60% stake in both companies in 2018, did not disclose financial terms of the deal which is due to be completed in the fourth quarter.

The companies make low- and medium-voltage breakers, switchgear and transformers for the Chinese market.

(Reporting by John Revill)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.05% 20.7 Delayed Quote.11.90%
SHANGHAI GUANGDIAN ELECTRIC GROUP CO., LTD. -1.29% 3.07 End-of-day quote.-1.89%
VOLTAGE INCORPORATION 6.92% 572 End-of-day quote.15.32%
NameTitle
Peter R. Voser Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
