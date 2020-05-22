Log in
ABB : to install control solution for the automation of Lhyfe's first green hydrogen clean energy production project

05/22/2020 | 10:47am EDT
ABB to install control solution for the automation of Lhyfe's first green hydrogen clean energy production project Press release | AIX LES BAINS, FRANCE | 2020-05-18

Lhyfe, the French producer and supplier of green hydrogen, has chosen ABB, the world leader in control systems and advanced technologies, to implement an automation solution at its first green hydrogen production site.

ABB supports a wide range of industries in their digital transformation and will supply the first Lhyfe production site with its Freelance distributed control system and ABB AbilityTM Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) digital platform.

These solutions will control all the elements involved in the hydrogen production process at the Bouin site in the Vendée region, France and ABB's automation technology is being installed to deliver improved efficiency, safety and productivity across the operation.

Bruno Roche, Local Business Manager Industrial Automation at ABB France, said:'Lhyfe is pioneering a revolutionary process that makes green hydrogen production possible on an industrial scale - a big step towards tackling the world's carbon footprint. This is a win-win technical partnership and ABB is thrilled to be a helping Lhyfe to deliver this important clean energy milestone.'

A control system to pilot and optimize green hydrogen production

To control all the elements of the hydrogen production process at its fully automated 24/7 site in Bouin - to be inaugurated in 2021 - Lhyfe has chosen a complete ABB control solution. An integrated Freelance distributed control system (DCS) with a common and centralized database will reduce the development time and the complexity of automation systems.

With native inter-controller communication and a library of over 200 function blocks, this system will offer agility and scalability. In coordination with Lhyfe and ABB, the system integrator Bossard, ABB's partner in the Vendée, will be responsible for the design, construction, programming and commissioning of the entire solution.

An exciting technical partnership

ABB's Distributed Control System is ranked number one for the 20th consecutive year, by the ARC advisory group.

Lhyfe, producer and supplier of green hydrogen, is the world pioneer in its sector. Its hydrogen is produced directly from renewable energies (wind, photovoltaic, etc.).

Matthieu Guesné, founder of Lhyfe added: 'Around the world, ABB's innovative solutions are improving industrial efficiency, productivity and quality, while minimizing environmental impact. In addition, ABB is already very active in the world of hydrogen and renewable activities. Their experience and broad portfolio will hopefully mean we are in a position to partner on future projects. We are pleased to be working with a business so committed to renewable energy.'

Lhyfe: Created in 2017 in Nantes (France), Lhyfe is a producer and supplier of 100% green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its modular and scalable production units allow to access to green hydrogen in industrial quantities, supporting a virtuous energy model oriented towards environmental benefits. Lhyfe has 15 employees and it is a member of Afhypac. It generated 8-million-Euro revenue in 2019. In 2020 is laying the foundation stone for its first production site of green hydrogen.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 14:46:10 UTC
