ABB : to provide charging infrastructure for public e-buses in Singapore

07/02/2019 | 03:13am EDT

ABB has won contracts to provide electric bus charging infrastructure to charge 40 single-deck electric buses that will hit the roads of Singapore in early 2020. The orders were received from BYD Singapore and ST Engineering Land Systems, two of the three companies awarded e-bus contracts by Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The smart charging solutions from ABB incorporate a future-proof and modular design, safe and reliable operation and remote service and data management, and will pave the way for greener, more sustainable public transportation in Singapore.

ABB's scope of supply for ST Engineering's 20 single-deck electric buses includes four 450 kW chargers with installation, civil works, project management and commissioning. Based on the opportunity charging (OppCharge) platform, the solution will allow the electric buses to be quickly recharged in less than ten minutes at key interchanges with an automated rooftop connection.

For BYD, ABB will provide ten 150 kW overnight charging systems offering an intelligent and cost-effective solution to charge its fleet of 20 electric buses at night. Up to two electric buses can be connected and charged sequentially while parked at the depot, enabling all 20 buses to be fully charged and ready to run through the day within 4.5 hours.

'When choosing charging infrastructure for our e-buses, we were looking for a solution that was scalable and easy to install while ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability,' said Allen Zheng, Managing Director, BYD Singapore. 'ABB's heavy vehicle charging solutions met this brief, with the additional advantages of ABB's proven technologies trusted by network operators around the world.'

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for EV Charging Infrastructure explains, ABB, said, 'We are proud to be playing a part, together with our partners, in changing the e-mobility landscape in Singapore. As cities rapidly develop and grow, we are at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution, providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation options, and we are confident that our industry-leading technology will continue to play a pioneering role as e-mobility adoption continues to grow in Singapore.'

Part of ABB AbilityTM, the company's unified, cross-industry digital offering, ABB offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways.

As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010 and has sold more than 11,000 DC fast chargers across 76 countries worldwide, more fast chargers than any other manufacturer.

Fortune Magazine recently ranked ABB #8 on its list of companies that are 'changing the world' for the advances it has made in e-mobility and electric vehicle charging.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's market leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:12:02 UTC
