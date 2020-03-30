Log in
ABB Ltd

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
03/29 11:55:00 pm
16.86 CHF   -4.53%
01:31aABB : warns on profit after being hit by coronavirus and low oil prices
RE
01:03aABB : COVID-19 Update
DJ
12:49aABB : COVID-19 Update
BU
ABB : warns on profit after being hit by coronavirus and low oil prices

03/30/2020 | 01:31am EDT
Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ABB on Monday became the latest company to warn about the impact of the coronavirus on its profits, with the Swiss engineering group saying all of its businesses would suffer in the first quarter.

The maker of industrial robots, factory drives and chargers for electric cars said it was also being hit by low oil prices as it ditched its guidance for the year.

"Although it is not yet possible to determine the exact impact of COVID-19 on ABB's first quarter results, ABB expects revenues to decline in all its businesses relative to a year ago, while orders are somewhat less impacted," ABB said in a statement.

Profitability would also decline as the company struggled with lower production volumes, said the company.

ABB said it expected its Robotics & Discrete Automation business, which was already facing lower demand from the automotive sector, to have 20% fewer orders and sales during its first quarter compared with a year earlier.

ABB had in February said it expected weaker growth in Europe and the United States, adding China may be impacted by the virus outbreak.

Since then, the company said it had experienced a decline in trading conditions due to the virus outbreak, worsened by the weakening oil price which reduces the ability of customers to pay for new investments.

ABB's board of directors and executive committee had decided to take a voluntary 10% pay cut for the duration of the crisis, with the money going towards efforts towards fighting the virus, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said.

By John Revill

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 849 M
EBIT 2020 2 427 M
Net income 2020 3 614 M
Debt 2020 1 618 M
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 39 603 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,01  $
Last Close Price 18,56  $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-21.42%39 399
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.05%8 749
ABB INDIA LIMITED-4.54%2 398
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-45.86%2 164
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.26.32%1 566
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.37%1 513
