Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/05 05:19:24 am
24.18 CHF   +3.73%
05:27aSiemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems
RE
05:25aSiemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems
RE
05:13aABB : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich

German engineering company Siemens, hit by a global slowdown in power and gas and among industrial customers, said on Wednesday it missed forecasts for first-quarter sales and profit in what its chief executive called a "slow start to the year".

Losses at its Gamesa wind power unit and feeble demand for large turbines in the slowdown pushed the company's industrial profit down by almost a third.

There were also problems at its flagship digital industries division, where operating profit fell by nearly a third because of weak demand from customers in the automotive and machine building sectors.

"We have had better quarters in the past," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, who also faces protests by environmental protesters over a contract to supply signaling equipment to a coal mine in Australia, told reporters.

He said the weak performance in Siemens' energy businesses "reinforces our priorities," referring to the plan to spin off wind, gas and power into a separate company and list it later this year.

"For the second half of the year, we expect stabilization of the short cycle business and expect the development of financial results to go accordingly," he said.

Kaeser said it was too early to say what the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China would be on Siemens.

He said it was "almost grotesque" that Siemens had been singled out by environmentalists for criticism over its contract with the Adani coal mine project in Australia, and that the company would become climate neutral by 2030.

Environmental protesters gathered outside the company's shareholder meeting, with placards bearing slogans saying "Stop the coal mine.

The company's shares were down 0.73% at 0921 GMT.

During the first quarter, Siemens's industrial operating profit fell 30% to 1.43 billion euros ($1.58 billion), missing analyst forecasts for 1.88 billion euros in a consensus gathered by the company.

Revenue rose slightly to 20.32 billion euros, undershooting estimates for 20.63 billion euros.

The trains to factory software maker said its industrial operating margin, excluding severance payments, fell to 8.3% from 10.5% a year earlier.

Gas and Power saw its operating profit plunge 63% during the first quarter, while Gamesa posted a 165 million euro loss due to project delays caused by the early onset of wintry weather in northern Europe.

Still, the company confirmed its guidance of full year earnings per share in the range of 6.30 to 7.00 euros after posting 1.33 euros during the first quarter.

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 3.52% 24.15 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
IBERDROLA 0.44% 9.946 End-of-day quote.8.34%
SIEMENS AG 0.87% 113.98 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY 3.95% 15.78 End-of-day quote.0.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABB LTD
05:27aSiemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems
RE
05:25aSiemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems
RE
05:13aABB : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:24aABB : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Revenue Fell
DJ
12:52aABB : Full-Year and Q4 2019 Results
BU
12:50aABB : Full-year and Q4 2019 results
AQ
01/31ABB LTD : annual earnings release
01/29EUROPEAN COMPANIES TAKE STEPS AGAINS : Roundup
DJ
01/22Top owner Investor AB bought ABB shares for one billion SEK in fourth-quarter
RE
01/22Investor AB Lifts Dividend After Investments Generated 4Q Shareholder Return ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 086 M
EBIT 2019 1 728 M
Net income 2019 1 325 M
Debt 2019 5 839 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 37,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 51 258 M
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,59  $
Last Close Price 24,03  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Voser Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-0.26%49 993
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-10.55%9 423
ABB INDIA LTD0.72%3 943
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-8.14%3 722
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 692
NORDEX SE-1.24%1 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group