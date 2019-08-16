Log in
ABBEY    DOY   IE0000020408

ABBEY

(DOY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 08/15 11:30:11 am
14.5 EUR   --.--%
08/16ABBEY : 2019 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
08/14ABBEY : Share Buy Back
PU
07/11ABBEY : Preliminary Statement for the year ended 30 April 2019
PU
Abbey : 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

0
08/16/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Abbey plc Annual Report & Accounts

Abbey Plc ('Abbey' or 'the Company') advises that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available at the following website

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Grand Hotel, Malahide, Co. Dublin, Ireland at 10.30 a.m. on 4 October 2019.

Contact:
Davy Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and ESM Adviser)
Brian Garrahy
Tel:+ 353 1 679 6363

Disclaimer

Abbey plc published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 03:36:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 216 M
EBIT 2020 42,8 M
Net income 2020 33,6 M
Finance 2020 118 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart ABBEY
Duration : Period :
Abbey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 14,50  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Hubert Gallagher Executive Chairman
Robert Neil Kennedy Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Gallagher Non-Executive Director
Lorenzo Guiseppe Fraquelli Executive Director
Michael A. McNulty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBEY3.57%345
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-5.98%19 174
D.R. HORTON35.52%17 370
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD14.52%11 673
PULTEGROUP20.82%8 610
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS33.88%7 619
