Abbey : 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

Abbey plc Annual Report & Accounts
Abbey Plc ('Abbey' or 'the Company') advises that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available at the following website
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Grand Hotel, Malahide, Co. Dublin, Ireland at 10.30 a.m. on 4 October 2019.
Contact:
Davy Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and ESM Adviser)
Brian Garrahy
Tel:+ 353 1 679 6363
