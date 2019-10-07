CHAIRMAN'S REMARKS TO SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM

ABBEY CURRENT TRADING

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Abbey plc. Before commencing the formalities this morning, I wish to make a brief statement about current trading.

Trading over the summer has been good. In Southern England our projects have continued to sell steadily supported as in previous years by the UK Government's 'Help to Buy' programme.

In Ireland activity is now steadily increasing, our project in Dunshaughlin Co. Meath has traded especially well over the summer. Our recent launch in Kilcarn, Navan was well received. Our project in Moathill, Navan is now underway.

Overall the group is on track for a satisfactory year.

Charles H Gallagher

Executive Chairman

-ENDS-

Date: 4th October 2019

