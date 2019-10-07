Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Abbey    DOY   IE0000020408

ABBEY

(DOY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:30:23 am
12.6 EUR   -6.67%
04:12aABBEY : Current Trading
PU
10/03ABBEY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/19ABBEY : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abbey : Current Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT

CHAIRMAN'S REMARKS TO SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM

ABBEY CURRENT TRADING

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Abbey plc. Before commencing the formalities this morning, I wish to make a brief statement about current trading.

Trading over the summer has been good. In Southern England our projects have continued to sell steadily supported as in previous years by the UK Government's 'Help to Buy' programme.

In Ireland activity is now steadily increasing, our project in Dunshaughlin Co. Meath has traded especially well over the summer. Our recent launch in Kilcarn, Navan was well received. Our project in Moathill, Navan is now underway.

Overall the group is on track for a satisfactory year.

Charles H Gallagher
Executive Chairman

-ENDS-

Date: 4th October 2019

Abbey Current Trading

Disclaimer

Abbey plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBEY
04:12aABBEY : Current Trading
PU
10/03ABBEY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/19ABBEY : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
08/16ABBEY : 2019 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
08/15ABBEY : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/15ABBEY : Notices
CO
08/14ABBEY : Share Buy Back
PU
08/08ABBEY : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/11ABBEY : Preliminary Statement for the year ended 30 April 2019
PU
05/16ABBEY : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 211 M
EBIT 2020 40,0 M
Net income 2020 33,6 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 265 M
Chart ABBEY
Duration : Period :
Abbey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 12,60  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Hubert Gallagher Executive Chairman
Robert Neil Kennedy Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Gallagher Non-Executive Director
Lorenzo Guiseppe Fraquelli Executive Director
Michael A. McNulty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBEY-10.00%321
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.2.57%21 531
D.R. HORTON51.59%19 493
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.35.16%13 435
PULTEGROUP42.71%10 023
PERSIMMON8.60%8 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group