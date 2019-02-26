Abbey : PCA Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name GALLAGHER HOLDINGS LIMITED
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NOTIFICATION CONCERNS A PERSON(S) CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH A PDMR (CHARLES GALLAGHER - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DAVID GALLAGHER - DIRECTOR)
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
b) LEI N/A
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES
ISIN: IE 0000020408
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES IN ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
€14.50 PER ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARE 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 26th FEBRUARY 2019
f) Place of the transaction
DUBLIN
g) Additional Information
PCA Shareholding 26.02.2019