MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Abbey    DOY   IE0000020408

ABBEY

(DOY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 02/26 09:30:01 am
14.4 EUR   +2.86%
12:33pABBEY : PCA Shareholding
PU
01/03ABBEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018ABBEY : PCA Shareholding
PU
Abbey : PCA Shareholding

0
02/26/2019 | 12:33pm EST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name GALLAGHER HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status NOTIFICATION CONCERNS A PERSON(S) CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH A PDMR (CHARLES GALLAGHER - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DAVID GALLAGHER - DIRECTOR)

b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

ISIN: IE 0000020408

b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES IN ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
€14.50 PER ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARE 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION

e) Date of the transaction 26th FEBRUARY 2019

f) Place of the transaction
DUBLIN

g) Additional Information

PCA Shareholding 26.02.2019

Disclaimer

Abbey plc published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 17:32:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 227 M
EBIT 2019 48,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 109 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 6,86
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart ABBEY
Duration : Period :
Abbey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Hubert Gallagher Executive Chairman
Robert Neil Kennedy Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Gallagher Non-Executive Director
Lorenzo Guiseppe Fraquelli Executive Director
Michael A. McNulty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBEY0.00%341
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.76%20 759
D.R. HORTON17.69%15 232
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD4.42%10 306
PERSIMMON21.87%9 813
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD12.92%7 846
