Abbey : PCA Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name GALLAGHER HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status NOTIFICATION CONCERNS A PERSON(S) CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH A PDMR (CHARLES GALLAGHER - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DAVID GALLAGHER - DIRECTOR)

b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

ISIN: IE 0000020408

b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES IN ABBEY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

€14.50 PER ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARE 3,000 ORDINARY 32 CENT SHARES

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION

e) Date of the transaction 26th FEBRUARY 2019

f) Place of the transaction

DUBLIN

g) Additional Information

PCA Shareholding 26.02.2019