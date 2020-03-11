Abbey : Share Buy Back

Abbey Plc (the 'Company')
Share Buy Back
Abbey Plc announces that on 10 March 2020 it purchased 30,000 ordinary shares of €0.32 each in the issued share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at €15.00 per share for cancellation.
Following the above the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 20,977,999.
This purchase was made pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 October 2019.
Enquires:
Abbey Plc: Davy:
David Dawson Brian Garrahy
Tel: +44 1707 651266 Tel: +353 1 679 6363
11 March 2020
