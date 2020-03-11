Log in
Abbey plc    DOY   IE0000020408

ABBEY PLC

(DOY)
  Report
03/11 08:50:08 am
14.5 EUR   --.--%
09:49aABBEY : Share Buy Back
PU
01/06London's Crossrail delayed to autumn 2021, three years behind schedule
RE
2019ABBEY PLC : Half-year results
CO
Abbey : Share Buy Back

03/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT

Abbey Plc (the 'Company')

Share Buy Back

Abbey Plc announces that on 10 March 2020 it purchased 30,000 ordinary shares of €0.32 each in the issued share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at €15.00 per share for cancellation.

Following the above the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 20,977,999.

This purchase was made pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 October 2019.

Enquires:

Abbey Plc: Davy:

David Dawson Brian Garrahy
Tel: +44 1707 651266 Tel: +353 1 679 6363

11 March 2020

Share Buy Back 10.03.2020

Disclaimer

Abbey plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 13:48:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 211 M
EBIT 2020 40,0 M
Net income 2020 33,6 M
Finance 2020 119 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 305 M
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Hubert Gallagher Executive Chairman
Robert Neil Kennedy Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Gallagher Non-Executive Director
Lorenzo Guiseppe Fraquelli Executive Director
Michael A. McNulty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBEY PLC2.84%345
D.R. HORTON, INC.-6.88%18 681
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.0.98%17 695
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.2.49%12 601
PULTEGROUP2.14%10 699
PERSIMMON-8.46%10 105
