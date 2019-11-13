Abbott CEO Miles White to step down next year

White, who will remain the executive chairman, will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford, the company said on Wednesday.

White, 64, was instrumental in Abbott's acquisitions of rivals St. Jude Medical and Alere, as well as the separation of Abbott's pharmaceutical arm into AbbVie Inc.

Abbott's shares have gained more than four-fold during White's tenure.

Ford was named the chief operating officer last year as part of a succession plan and has been with the company for 23 years.

