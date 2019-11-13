Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Abbott Laboratories    ABT

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Abbott CEO Miles White to step down next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:23am EST

Abbott Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Miles White will step down next year after leading the healthcare conglomerate for more than two decades.

White, who will remain the executive chairman, will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford, the company said on Wednesday.

White, 64, was instrumental in Abbott's acquisitions of rivals St. Jude Medical and Alere, as well as the separation of Abbott's pharmaceutical arm into AbbVie Inc.

Abbott's shares have gained more than four-fold during White's tenure.

Ford was named the chief operating officer last year as part of a succession plan and has been with the company for 23 years.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBOTT LABORATORIES
08:15aROBERT FORD : Abbott Labs Names Ford to Succeed White as CEO in March
DJ
07:46aABBOTT : Announces Robert B. Ford to Succeed Miles D. White as Chief Executive O..
PR
11/12ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/11Corporate Briefing Session of Abbott Laboratories Limited
AQ
11/06ABBOTT : Announces Discovery of New Strain of HIV, Keeping Global Health Communi..
PR
10/31ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/30Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of A..
AQ
10/21ABBOTT LABORATORIES : The Australian Red Cross Blood Service Selects Abbott's Al..
PR
10/18Financial results of Abbott Laboratories Limited for Quarter ended September ..
AQ
10/17Exchange Rates Deal $22.56 Billion Blow to Companies' Earnings
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31 851 M
EBIT 2019 7 153 M
Net income 2019 3 655 M
Debt 2019 13 029 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 39,7x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,02x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 93,39  $
Last Close Price 83,12  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles D. White Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Ford President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian Bernard Yoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.60%146 994
NOVOCURE LIMITED141.37%7 639
MASIMO CORPORATION35.81%7 509
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-32.26%7 157
PENUMBRA, INC.36.69%5 777
GETINGE109.95%4 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group