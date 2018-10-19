Abbott Laboratories : Gets FDA Approval for Heart Failure Treatment

By Michael Dabaie

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Friday the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people with advanced heart failure.

With the approval, physicians can offer the HeartMate 3 system to patients not eligible for a transplant who will live with their device for the rest of their lives, Abbott said.

The HeartMate 3 system's U.S. approval was supported by clinical data from the Momentum 3 trial. During the study, patients with the HeartMate 3 LVAD had a survival rate of 82.8% at two years.

Abbott Laboratories shares were up slightly at $68.30 in early trading.

