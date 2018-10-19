Log in
ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT)

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT)
  Report  
News 
News

Abbott Laboratories : Gets FDA Approval for Heart Failure Treatment

10/19/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

By Michael Dabaie

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Friday the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people with advanced heart failure.

With the approval, physicians can offer the HeartMate 3 system to patients not eligible for a transplant who will live with their device for the rest of their lives, Abbott said.

The HeartMate 3 system's U.S. approval was supported by clinical data from the Momentum 3 trial. During the study, patients with the HeartMate 3 LVAD had a survival rate of 82.8% at two years.

Abbott Laboratories shares were up slightly at $68.30 in early trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 656 M
EBIT 2018 6 614 M
Net income 2018 2 378 M
Debt 2018 15 378 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 51,54
P/E ratio 2019 37,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,40x
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 78,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles D. White Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Bernard Yoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES21.48%119 539
MASIMO CORPORATION37.54%6 114
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.31.90%6 018
PENUMBRA INC44.69%4 842
GETINGE-36.91%2 302
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 300
