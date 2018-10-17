Abbott Laboratories : Meets Expectations in Latest Quarter, Narrows Outlook

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported on Wednesday a profit for the third quarter of $563 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $603 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share, in-line with estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net sales for the global health-care company rose 12% to $7.66 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus forecast of $7.65 billion.

For 2018, the company narrowed its earnings guidance. Abbott expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.87 to $2.89, compared with its previous estimate in July of $2.85 and $2.91. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.89 a share.

For the fourth quarter, the company guided adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of 80 cents to 82 cents, compared with analysts' estimates of 82 cents a share.

The stock fell 2% to $69.50 in pre-market trading Wednesday. Shares are up 29% in the last year.

