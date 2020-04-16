Log in
ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
News 
News

Abbott Laboratories : Ramps Up Manufacturing of Three Coronavirus Tests

04/16/2020 | 11:49am EDT

By Peter Loftus

Abbott Laboratories is ramping up manufacturing of its three coronavirus tests, and more tests are on the way, Chief Executive Robert Ford said Thursday.

Abbott yesterday started selling a lab-based blood test for antibodies to the virus, which can tell whether a person was previously infected. Abbott plans to ship four million of those tests in April, and has already received orders for a quarter of that amount, Mr. Ford said on an earnings call.

"It's clear that the demand for testing is big, it's not going to go away," he said. "There's a need here to manufacture more tests."

Previously, Abbott had secured Food and Drug Administration authorization for two tests diagnosing coronavirus infections. Up next is a "lateral flow" blood test for detecting antibodies that can be given at the point of care and provide results quickly.

