Abbott Laboratories : Receives FDA Authorization for Covid-19 Serology Test

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories said Monday it received an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a serology blood test on its Alinity i system for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

The test determines whether people have antibodies for the virus. Abbott said the test will help determine how long antibodies stay in the body and what proportion of the population has been affected.

Last month, Abbott received a separate FDA authorization for a SARS-CoV-2 test on its ARCHITECT system.

Abbott said it will ship 30 million tests globally in May, and will have the capacity for 60 million next month.

