ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
07/16 08:26:03 am
96.82 USD   +0.09%
08:12aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Reinstates Full-Year Guidance Above Expectations
DJ
08:05aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Beats Forecasts on Strong Covid-19 Testing Business
DJ
07:47aABBOTT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Abbott Laboratories : Reinstates Full-Year Guidance Above Expectations

07/16/2020 | 08:12am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories on Thursday reinstated financial guidance for the full year, estimating an adjusted profit higher than analysts had been forecasting.

The company, which makes medical devices and diagnostic tests, said it expects to record full-year adjusted earnings of at least $3.25 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were anticipating full-year adjusted earnings of $2.90 a share.

In April, Abbott suspended annual guidance for 2020, citing uncertainty from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott's initial guidance for the year, issued in January before the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became clear, had called for adjusted earnings of between $3.55 a share and $3.65 a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 594 M - -
Net income 2020 2 970 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 107 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100,74 $
Last Close Price 96,73 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Robert E. Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.36%171 100
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.36%130 321
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.4.15%44 315
DEXCOM, INC.91.07%38 595
HOYA CORPORATION3.92%38 074
TERUMO CORPORATION3.11%28 264
