Abbott Laboratories : Reinstates Full-Year Guidance Above Expectations

By Matt Grossman

Abbott Laboratories on Thursday reinstated financial guidance for the full year, estimating an adjusted profit higher than analysts had been forecasting.

The company, which makes medical devices and diagnostic tests, said it expects to record full-year adjusted earnings of at least $3.25 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were anticipating full-year adjusted earnings of $2.90 a share.

In April, Abbott suspended annual guidance for 2020, citing uncertainty from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott's initial guidance for the year, issued in January before the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became clear, had called for adjusted earnings of between $3.55 a share and $3.65 a share.

