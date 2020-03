By Josh Beckerman

Abbott Laboratories said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company's molecular test for Covid-19.

The company is immediately shipping 150,000 Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to existing customers in the U.S. The tests are used on Abbott's m2000 RealTime System.

Abbott is ramping up production, with the goal of providing up to 1 million tests per week.

