Abbott Laboratories : Vascular Gets FDA Approval for New Indication for Valve Repair Device

By Chris Wack

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it approved Abbott Vascular's new indication for a heart valve repair device that is intended to reduce moderate-to-severe or severe mitral regurgitation.

The FDA said the MitraClip Clip Delivery was approved today for treatment of patients with normal mitral valves who develop heart failure symptoms and moderate-to-severe or severe mitral regurgitation because of diminished left heart function despite being treated with optimal medical therapy.

Abbott Vascular, a unit of Abbott (ABT), said the MitraClip is inserted in a minimally invasive procedure through the femoral vein in the leg and guided into the heart's left ventricle, where it grasps the two leaflets of the mitral valve, clipping them together to reduce the backflow of blood.

The approval of the new indication is based on a study of 614 patients with heart failure who had moderate-to-severe or severe secondary mitral regurgitation. The risk of being re-hospitalized for heart failure symptoms was reduced by about 47% in the MitraClip group compared to the control group. In addition, the risk of death within two years was decreased by about 37% in the MitraClip group compared to the control group.

