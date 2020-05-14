Log in
ABBOTT LABORATORIES    ABT

Abbott Laboratories : Will Change Coronavirus Test Instructions for Second Time -- Update

05/14/2020 | 10:04pm EDT

By Christopher Weaver

Abbott Laboratories said Thursday that it would change the instructions for using its fast coronavirus test for a second time, days after a preliminary study by a major medical center found the device frequently gave negative results for patients who were infected with the virus.

The change will tell users that negative results produced by Abbott's ID Now device are "presumptive" and should be verified with an alternative test for patients with signs of the virus. That means sacrificing the device's quick turnaround time for some patients as tests are repeated using methods that can take much longer.

In addition, on Thursday evening, the Food and Drug Administration said it had received 15 adverse-event reports concerning the device "that suggest some users are receiving inaccurate negative results." The agency said it would review data Abbott had agreed to collect through follow-up studies that will include at least 150 patients tested with the device.

"Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test," said Tim Stenzel, the director of the FDA's diagnostics arm, in a statement.

The Abbott device, one of several coronavirus-testing machines the company markets, gained an outsize profile after President Trump displayed a model of the machine in a March press conference. The White House has used the device, which can produce results in less than 15 minutes, to test the president, Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials routinely.

The White House didn't immediately comment on whether it would make changes to its testing protocols in light of the developments. Two White House officials have tested positive for the virus.

Concerns about the device's accuracy arose in April, when internal studies at several medical centers found it was less accurate than rival devices in their labs. The Wall Street Journal reported that month that some lab directors said the device missed as many as one-quarter of positive coronavirus cases when test swabs that had been stored in a liquid preservative were used.

After initial reports of inaccuracies, Abbott changed its instructions at about that time, saying the preservative diluted the samples, causing inaccurate readings. The new instructions limited health providers to so-called dry swabs of patients' noses, inserted directly into the machine without ever being stored in the liquid. The swabbing is done either in nostrils or, using long swabs, at the intersection of the nasal passage and throat.

But the new study, by lab officials at NYU Langone Health and released online earlier this week, found the device missed 48% of 31 positive cases when using such dry swabs. The study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed or formally published, compared samples from the same patients when tested on a rival device already in use in the lab with the Abbott device.

In a news release Thursday, Abbott said the NYU study relied on a small sample size and wasn't consistent with other findings, which it said found the device had accurately detected positive cases in some cases more than 90% of the time. The company pointed to one that showed a 94% rate in one clinic's study involving 23 positive patients.

"While we understand no test is perfect, test outcomes depend on a number of factors including patient selection, specimen type, collection, handling, storage, transport and conformity to the way the test was designed to be run," Abbot said.

"ID Now is intended to be used near the patient with a direct swab test method," the company said.

Abbott said it has distributed about 1.8 million ID Now coronavirus tests.

--Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

Write to Christopher Weaver at christopher.weaver@wsj.com

