Abbott : and the Abbott : Fund Support Relief Efforts for Cyclone Idai

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and its foundation, the Abbott Fund, are providing more than $500,000 in grants and healthcare products to support relief efforts for Cyclone Idai in Southeast Africa, including Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

According to the United Nations, significant aid is needed to help meet immediate needs across the region, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai and continued heavy rains and flooding. This includes focused efforts in Mozambique to address cholera, malaria and other diseases, as well as to meet immediate needs for food, water, shelter and medical care across the region.

To help address urgent health needs in Mozambique, Abbott is donating more than $265,000 in medical products. This includes donating rapid diagnostic tests for cholera, malaria and other diseases to the Mozambique Ministry of Health and diabetes care products to Direct Relief. The Abbott Fund is also providing $235,000 in grants to provide immediate assistance to affected communities. This includes $135,000 for Direct Relief to distribute emergency medicines, medical products and hygiene items in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and $100,000 for Partners In Health to rebuild homes and provide tents, food, clothing, mosquito nets and medical supplies in the southern region of Malawi.

"Weeks after Cyclone Idai, families across the region are facing a second wave of emerging health threats, including cholera, malaria and other diseases," said Melissa Brotz, vice president, Global Marketing and External Affairs, Abbott, and president, Abbott Fund. "Together with government and longstanding relief organization partners, we're working to provide relief and support for affected communities."

About Abbott and the Abbott Fund:

As part of its commitment to helping people build better lives and stronger communities, Abbott has a long history of providing humanitarian relief around the world. Over the past decade, Abbott and its foundation the Abbott Fund have provided nearly $50 million in funding and products to help meet both immediate needs and support long-term recovery efforts. In recent years, this included a rapid response to earthquakes in Chile, China, Haiti, Mexico and Nepal, typhoons and flooding in India, the Philippines and Vietnam, and hurricanes in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

The Abbott Fund is a philanthropic foundation established by Abbott in 1951. The Abbott Fund's mission is to create healthier global communities by investing in creative ideas that promote science, expand access to healthcare and strengthen communities worldwide. For more information on the Abbott Fund, visit www.abbottfund.org.

