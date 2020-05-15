Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Abbott Laboratories    ABT

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

(ABT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Abbott investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 14, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that early data "suggest[s] potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19 . . . and [that] the test may return false negative results."

On this news, Abbott's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 15, 2020.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Abbott should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBOTT LABORATORIES
04:55pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abbott L..
BU
01:44pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Abbott Laboratories..
BU
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BT Group plans multi-billion pound deal
09:29aU.S. employers wary of coronavirus 'immunity' tests as they move to reopen
RE
07:27aElection of Directors of Abbott Laboratories Limited
AQ
02:19aFDA raises accuracy concerns about coronavirus test
RE
05/14ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Will Change Coronavirus Test Instructions for Second Time ..
DJ
05/14ABBOTT LABORATORIES : FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid virus test
AQ
05/14ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Will Change Coronavirus Test Instructions for Second Time
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 432 M
EBIT 2020 6 114 M
Net income 2020 2 774 M
Debt 2020 11 866 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 55,9x
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,54x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100,63 $
Last Close Price 89,89 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Ford President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Miles D. White Executive Chairman
Robert E. Funck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES5.66%162 345
MASIMO CORPORATION55.71%13 319
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.2.09%6 899
NOVOCURE LIMITED-26.34%6 234
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.-3.73%4 831
GETINGE-0.83%4 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group