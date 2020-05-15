Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Abbott Laboratories and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/15/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ABT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The FDA announced on May 14, 2020, that early results of testing "suggest[s] potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19 . . . and [that] the test may return false negative results." Based on this news, shares of Abbott dropped in intraday trading on May 15, 2020.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
