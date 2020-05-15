Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 14, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that early data "suggest[s] potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19 . . . and [that] the test may return false negative results."

On this news, Abbott's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 15, 2020.

If you purchased Abbott securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005511/en/