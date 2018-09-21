Log in
AbbVie    ABBV

ABBV Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Investors

09/21/2018 | 01:09am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company) (NYSE: ABBV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 18, 2018, California insurance regulators announced that they were suing AbbVie, alleging that the Company provided illegal kickbacks to health care providers while promoting Humira. On this news, AbbVie’s share price fell $2.76 per share, or almost 3%, to close at $92.61 per share on September 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AbbVie securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
