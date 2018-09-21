ABBV Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company) (NYSE: ABBV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 18, 2018, California insurance regulators announced that they were suing AbbVie, alleging that the Company provided illegal kickbacks to health care providers while promoting Humira. On this news, AbbVie’s share price fell $2.76 per share, or almost 3%, to close at $92.61 per share on September 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

