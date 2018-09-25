Log in
ABBVIE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 Investing In AbbVie Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/25/2018

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ABBV).

If you invested in AbbVie stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ABBV. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 862 M
EBIT 2018 14 513 M
Net income 2018 10 305 M
Debt 2018 29 518 M
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 14,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 5,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,85x
Capitalization 141 B
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
William Joseph Chase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Severino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Robert J. Alpern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-3.40%141 463
MERCK KGAA-2.89%13 189
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-6.21%10 638
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC21.28%9 865
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD53.61%8 535
CONVATEC GROUP13.67%5 966
