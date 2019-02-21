Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE

(ABBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AbbVie : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:22pm EST

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2019.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 168 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

AbbVie logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-declares-quarterly-dividend-300799900.html

SOURCE AbbVie


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
01:22pABBVIE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:10pABBVIE : reaches an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCP..
AQ
02/19ABBVIE : Gets FDA Priority Review for Upadacitinib in Rheumatoid Arthritis
DJ
02/19ABBVIE : Announces New Drug Application Accepted for Priority Review by U.S. FDA..
PR
02/15WSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : The Drug Industry -- Journal Report
DJ
02/11ABBVIE : Teneobio to Develop Multiple Myeloma Treatment
DJ
02/11ABBVIE : and Teneobio Announce a Strategic Transaction to Develop a New Treatmen..
PR
02/06At least four pharma CEOs to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing
RE
02/05Merck CEO Frazier to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing
RE
02/05Merck CEO to Speak on Drug Prices at Senate Hearing -Reuters
DJ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.