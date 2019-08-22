Log in
AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

08/22/2019 | 10:51am EDT
TIDM0QCV 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                21(st) August 2019 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,393,099  4.62501% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,393,099  4.62501% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            20,200                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,500                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               356                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               114                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               588                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               758                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                    67.53 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                52                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  61                    67.69 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,500                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              34,515                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,978                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,400                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                    67.54 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,100                    67.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              10,200                    66.41 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 Transfer In               114,187                       N/A 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                      NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ 
Date of disclosure                                       22(nd) August 2019 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ 
Contact name                                                Chetan Shah 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ 
Telephone number                                               020 33956564 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------

