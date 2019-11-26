Log in
AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

0
11/26/2019 | 09:49am EST
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                25(th) November 2019 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                67,889,111  4.59073% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  67,889,111  4.59073% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    87.66 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                    86.67 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,000                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            96,683                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            12,006                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               339                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               198                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               198                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            18,915                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               104                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               208                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                52                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               268                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,680                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,800                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,700                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 640                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,000                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,500                    87.65 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,100                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              70,035                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,884                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 700                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,115                    87.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,893                    86.30 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    86.90 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
-----------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-19 0948ET
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -0.07% 87.565 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
ALLERGAN PLC 0.21% 185.28 Delayed Quote.37.51%
