AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 25(th) November 2019 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 67,889,111 4.59073% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 67,889,111 4.59073% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 500 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 800 87.66 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 86.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 800 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,000 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 96,683 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 12,006 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 339 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 198 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 198 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 18,915 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 104 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 208 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 52 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 268 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,680 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,800 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 800 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,700 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 640 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,000 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 4,500 87.65 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 900 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 4,100 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 70,035 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,884 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 700 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 900 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,115 87.76 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,893 86.30 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 86.90 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ----------------------------------------------------------- N/A -----------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-19 0948ET