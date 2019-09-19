AbbVie : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
(To Prospectus dated September 13, 2018)
AbbVie Inc.
€750,000,000 0.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 €650,000,000 1.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031
Interest on each series of Notes is payable on November 18 of each year, commencing November 18, 2019.
AbbVie Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), is offering €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.750% senior notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and €650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.250% senior notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes" and together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes"). Each of the 2027 Notes and the 2031 Notes is referred to as a "series" of Notes.
The Notes will be unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the Company and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Company's existing and future unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, liabilities and other obligations. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of €100,000 and in integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof.
Currently there is no public market for any series of the Notes. We intend to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing application will be subject to approval by the New York Stock Exchange. If such listing is obtained, we have no obligation to maintain such listing and we may delist any series of the Notes at any time.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to redeem, satisfy and discharge or repay at maturity all of its 0.375% senior notes due 2019 (the "2019 Notes") in an aggregate outstanding principal amount of €1.4 billion, and to pay any premium and accrued interest in respect thereof, and/or (ii) for general corporate purposes.
The Company may redeem some or all of each series of Notes at any time at the redemption prices described in this prospectus supplement under the caption "Description of Notes-Optional Redemption." In addition, the Company may redeem each series of Notes in whole, but not in part, at its option, in the event of certain developments affecting U.S. taxation as described under the heading "Description of Notes-Redemption for Tax Reasons."
Investing in the Notes involves risks. Please read "Risk Factors" included or incorporated by reference herein, as described beginning on page S-17 of this prospectus supplement.
Public
Underwriting
Proceeds, before
offering price(1)
discounts
expenses, to us
Per 2027 Note
99.490%
0.400%
99.090%
Per 2031 Note
99.844%
0.475%
99.369%
Total
€1,395,161,000
€6,087,500
€1,389,073,500
Plus accrued interest from, and including, September 26, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The Notes will initially be represented by one or more global notes in registered form ("Global Notes") which will be registered in the name of a nominee of, and deposited with, a common depositary for Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream, Luxembourg"). The underwriters expect to deliver the Notes through the book-entry system of Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg against payment on or about September 26, 2019, which is the seventh London business day following the date of this prospectus supplement.
Joint Book-Running Managers
Morgan Stanley
BofA Merrill Lynch
HSBC
(Global Coordinator)
Barclays
BNP
Citigroup
Deutsche
Société Générale
(2027 Notes)
PARIBAS
(2031 Notes)
Bank
Corporate & Investment
(2031 Notes)
(2031 Notes)
Banking
(2027 Notes)
Co-Managers
Barclays
BNP PARIBAS
Citigroup
Credit Suisse
(2031 Notes)
(2027 Notes)
(2027 Notes)
Deutsche Bank
DNB Markets
Lloyds Securities
Mizuho Securities
(2027 Notes)
MUFG
RBC Capital
Santander
Société Générale
Markets
Corporate & Investment Banking
(2031 Notes)
The Williams Capital
US Bancorp
Wells Fargo Securities
Group, L.P.
The date of this prospectus supplement is September 17, 2019
i
Table of Contents
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
On September 13, 2018, we filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-3 utilizing a shelf registration process relating to the securities described in this prospectus supplement, which became effective upon filing.
This document is in two parts. The first part is the prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of the Notes we are offering and certain
other matters relating to us and our financial condition. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information about debt securities that we may offer from time to time, some of which may not apply to the Notes we are offering. The rules of the SEC allow us to incorporate by reference information into this prospectus supplement. This information incorporated by reference is considered to be a part of this prospectus supplement, and information that we file later with the SEC, to the extent incorporated by reference, will automatically update and supersede this information. See "Information Incorporated by Reference." You should read this prospectus supplement along with the accompanying prospectus, as well as the documents incorporated by reference. If the description of the offering varies between this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement.
We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized any dealer, salesman or other person to provide you with any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the Notes offered hereby, nor do this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of the document or that any information we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference, even though this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is delivered or securities are sold on a later date.
Except as otherwise provided herein, as used in this prospectus supplement, the terms "Issuer" and "Company" refer to AbbVie Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries; and "AbbVie," "we," "us" and "our" refer to AbbVie Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
S-1
