AbbVie : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus dated September 13, 2018)

AbbVie Inc.

€750,000,000 0.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 €650,000,000 1.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031

Interest on each series of Notes is payable on November 18 of each year, commencing November 18, 2019.

AbbVie Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), is offering €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.750% senior notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and €650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.250% senior notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes" and together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes"). Each of the 2027 Notes and the 2031 Notes is referred to as a "series" of Notes.

The Notes will be unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the Company and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Company's existing and future unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, liabilities and other obligations. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of €100,000 and in integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof.

Currently there is no public market for any series of the Notes. We intend to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing application will be subject to approval by the New York Stock Exchange. If such listing is obtained, we have no obligation to maintain such listing and we may delist any series of the Notes at any time.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to redeem, satisfy and discharge or repay at maturity all of its 0.375% senior notes due 2019 (the "2019 Notes") in an aggregate outstanding principal amount of €1.4 billion, and to pay any premium and accrued interest in respect thereof, and/or (ii) for general corporate purposes.

The Company may redeem some or all of each series of Notes at any time at the redemption prices described in this prospectus supplement under the caption "Description of Notes-Optional Redemption." In addition, the Company may redeem each series of Notes in whole, but not in part, at its option, in the event of certain developments affecting U.S. taxation as described under the heading "Description of Notes-Redemption for Tax Reasons."

Investing in the Notes involves risks. Please read "Risk Factors" included or incorporated by reference herein, as described beginning on page S-17 of this prospectus supplement.

Public Underwriting Proceeds, before offering price(1) discounts expenses, to us Per 2027 Note 99.490% 0.400% 99.090% Per 2031 Note 99.844% 0.475% 99.369% Total €1,395,161,000 €6,087,500 €1,389,073,500

Plus accrued interest from, and including, September 26, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The Notes will initially be represented by one or more global notes in registered form ("Global Notes") which will be registered in the name of a nominee of, and deposited with, a common depositary for Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream, Luxembourg"). The underwriters expect to deliver the Notes through the book-entry system of Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg against payment on or about September 26, 2019, which is the seventh London business day following the date of this prospectus supplement.

