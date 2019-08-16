Log in
AbbVie : Gets FDA OK for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Rinvoq

08/16/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rinvoq, or upadacitinib, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug is expected to be available in the U.S. later this month.

In February, AbbVie said the FDA granted priority review to its new drug application.

The drug, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, was approved for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

