AbbVie : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Humira-Related Health Insurance Fraud and Disclosure Violations

On September 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported California's insurance regulator is suing AbbVie, alleging that the Company gave illegal kickbacks to health-care providers in order to keep patients on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The California Department of Insurance accuses Abbvie of engaging "in a far-reaching scheme including both classic kickbacks – cash, meals, drinks, gifts, trips, and patient referrals – and more sophisticated ones – free and valuable professional goods and services to physicians to induce and reward Humira prescriptions."

This news drove the price of AbbVie shares down $2.76 to close at $92.61 on September 18, 2018.

"We're focused on whether AbbVie recorded illegally obtained revenues and investors' losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

