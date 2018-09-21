Log in
AbbVie : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Humira-Related Health Insurance Fraud and Disclosure Violations

09/21/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities between November 18, 2017 and September 17, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ABBV

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ABBV@hbsslaw.com.

On September 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported California's insurance regulator is suing AbbVie, alleging that the Company gave illegal kickbacks to health-care providers in order to keep patients on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The California Department of Insurance accuses Abbvie of engaging "in a far-reaching scheme including both classic kickbacks – cash, meals, drinks, gifts, trips, and patient referrals – and more sophisticated ones – free and valuable professional goods and services to physicians to induce and reward Humira prescriptions."

This news drove the price of AbbVie shares down $2.76 to close at $92.61 on September 18, 2018.

"We're focused on whether AbbVie recorded illegally obtained revenues and investors' losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding ABBV should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ABBV@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-abbvie-inc-abbv-to-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-humira-related-health-insurance-fraud-and-disclosure-violations-300717083.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
