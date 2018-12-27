AbbVie : Immunotherapy Company Harpoon Therapeutics Discloses IPO Plans

By Josh Beckerman



Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., an immunotherapy company developing T cell engagers intended to treat cancer and other diseases, on Thursday disclosed plans for an initial public offering.

The South San Francisco, Calif., company previously filed confidential IPO paperwork.

Harpoon closed a $70 million Series C equity financing round in November. Its largest shareholders included MPM Capital, which has 23.3% stake, and UBS Oncology Impact Fund, with 20.2%.

