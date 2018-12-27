Log in
AbbVie : Immunotherapy Company Harpoon Therapeutics Discloses IPO Plans -- Update

12/27/2018 | 10:43pm CET

By Josh Beckerman

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., an immunotherapy company developing T cell engagers intended to treat cancer and other diseases, on Thursday disclosed plans for an initial public offering.

The South San Francisco, Calif., company previously filed confidential IPO paperwork.

Harpoon closed a $70 million Series C equity financing round in November. Its largest shareholders included MPM Capital, which has 23.3% stake, and UBS Oncology Impact Fund, with 20.2%.

Harpoon and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) entered an immuno-oncology research collaboration in 2017. The agreement calls for Harpoon to engineer TriTAC molecules directed against selected cancer targets.

According to Harpoon's Form S-1 filing, the agreement included a $17 million up-front payment.

Harpoon's lead TriTAC product candidate, HPN424, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The filing lists an amount of $86.25 million but this is a placeholder figure used to calculate registration fees. Harpoon has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HARP.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

