AbbVie : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

07/09/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hudson Thomas J

Requiring Statement

AbbVie Inc.[ ABBV ]

(Month/Day/Year)

07/01/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

1 NORTH WAUKEGAN ROAD

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

SVP, R&D and CSO

(Street)

Person

NORTH

IL

60064

Form filed by More than One

CHICAGO

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common stock, $0.01 par value

12,748

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Option (right to buy)

(1)

05/22/2026

Common stock, $0.01 par

14,080

59.5

D

value

Option (right to buy)

(2)

02/15/2027

Common stock, $0.01 par

15,230

61.36

D

value

Option (right to buy)

(3)

02/14/2028

Common stock, $0.01 par

6,710

114.36

D

value

Option (right to buy)

(4)

02/20/2029

Common stock, $0.01 par

15,576

79.02

D

value

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 4,694 shares on 5/23/2017, as to 4,693 shares on 5/23/2018 and as to 4,693 shares on 5/23/2019.
  2. Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 5,077 shares on 2/16/2018 and as to 5,077 shares on 2/16/2019, and becomes exercisable as to 5,076 shares on 2/16/2020.
  3. Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 2,237 shares on 2/15/2019, and becomes exercisable as to 2,236 shares on 2/15/2020 and as to 2,237 shares on 2/15/2021.
  4. Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option becomes exercisable as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2020, as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2021 and as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2022.

Steven L. Scrogham, attorney- 07/09/2019 in-fact for Thomas J. Hudson

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned constitutes and appoints LAURA J. SCHUMACHER, JENNIFER M. LAGUNAS, EMILY A. ALEXANDER and STEVEN L. SCROGHAM, and each of them individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and re-substitution, for the undersigned and in the undersigned's name, place and stead, to prepare and sign any and all Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Notices of Proposed Sales of Securities pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form 144, all SEC statements on Forms 3, 4 and 5 as required under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including a Form ID and any other documents necessary to obtain codes and passwords necessary to make electronic filings, and any amendments or successors to such forms, and to file the same with all exhibits thereto, and other documents in connection therewith, with the SEC, granting unto said attorney-in-fact and agent full power and authority to do and perform each act and thing requisite, necessary or desirable to be done under said Rule 144 and Section 16(a), as fully for all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

A copy of this power of attorney shall be filed with the SEC.

The authorization set forth above shall continue in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 144, 3, 4, or 5 or if earlier, until the undersigned revokes such authorization by written instructions to the attorney-in-fact.

Date: June 21,2019

/s/ Thomas Hudson

Signature of Reporting Person

Thomas Hudson

Name

AbbVie Inc.

1 N. Waukegan Road

60064

North Chicago, IL

Disclaimer

AbbVie Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 21:27:05 UTC
