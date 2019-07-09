AbbVie : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 4,694 shares on 5/23/2017, as to 4,693 shares on 5/23/2018 and as to 4,693 shares on 5/23/2019.
Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 5,077 shares on 2/16/2018 and as to 5,077 shares on 2/16/2019, and becomes exercisable as to 5,076 shares on 2/16/2020.
Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option became exercisable as to 2,237 shares on 2/15/2019, and becomes exercisable as to 2,236 shares on 2/15/2020 and as to 2,237 shares on 2/15/2021.
Employee stock option granted pursuant to the AbbVie 2013 Incentive Stock Program in a transaction exempt from Section 16 under Rule 16b-3. The option becomes exercisable as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2020, as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2021 and as to 5,192 shares on 2/21/2022.
Steven L. Scrogham, attorney- 07/09/2019 in-fact for Thomas J. Hudson
POWER OF ATTORNEY
The undersigned constitutes and appoints LAURA J. SCHUMACHER, JENNIFER M. LAGUNAS, EMILY A. ALEXANDER and STEVEN L. SCROGHAM, and each of them individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and re-substitution, for the undersigned and in the undersigned's name, place and stead, to prepare and sign any and all Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Notices of Proposed Sales of Securities pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form 144, all SEC statements on Forms 3, 4 and 5 as required under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including a Form ID and any other documents necessary to obtain codes and passwords necessary to make electronic filings, and any amendments or successors to such forms, and to file the same with all exhibits thereto, and other documents in connection therewith, with the SEC, granting unto said attorney-in-fact and agent full power and authority to do and perform each act and thing requisite, necessary or desirable to be done under said Rule 144 and Section 16(a), as fully for all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.
A copy of this power of attorney shall be filed with the SEC.
The authorization set forth above shall continue in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 144, 3, 4, or 5 or if earlier, until the undersigned revokes such authorization by written instructions to the attorney-in-fact.