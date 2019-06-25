Log in
AbbVie : Nears Deal to Buy Allergan for More Than $60 Billion--2nd Update

06/25/2019 | 07:20am EDT

By Cara Lombardo, Jonathan D. Rockoff and Dana Cimilluca

AbbVie Inc. has reached a deal to buy Allergan PLC for about $63 billion, as two big drugmakers bet a combination will deliver new sources of growth they have struggled to find on their own.

The takeover is worth $188 a share in cash and stock. The price, mainly to be paid in cash, represents a 45% premium over Allergan's closing share price Monday of $129.57. If not for a surge in the shares in recent days on expectations for a breakup of the company, the premium would be even bigger.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday that the deal was imminent.

Buying Dublin-based Allergan would deliver a dominant position in the $8 billion-plus market for Botox and other beauty drugs, as well as a number of popular eye treatments, as AbbVie braces for the end of patent protection for the world's top-selling drug, Humira.

The companies' portfolios have some overlap in treatments for brain, women's-health, stomach and other disorders, though the combination would take AbbVie into the new realm of frown-line smoothing, eyelash lengthening and double-chin removal.

Allergan's nearly $16 billion in yearly revenue would also give AbbVie another source of cash to hunt for a new generation of products.

Lately, Wall Street has been clamoring for change at Allergan, with its shares trading at a fraction of their peak of more than $330 in the summer of 2015. Analysts have been saying the company could split into two pieces but few expected CEO Brent Saunders to pull off a sale, especially at such a lofty premium.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com, Jonathan D. Rockoff at Jonathan.Rockoff@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -0.42% 78.45 Delayed Quote.-14.90%
ALLERGAN PLC -0.95% 129.57 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
