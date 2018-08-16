Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE (ABBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AbbVie : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:48am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 30, 2018, at approximately 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time, AbbVie announced preliminary results of a previously announced modified Dutch auction to repurchase the Company's securities (the "Dutch Tender Offer"), stating that a total of 75.7 million shares were tendered at or below the purchase price of $105 per share. Then, at approximately 4:45 pm on May 30, 2018, AbbVie announced "updated preliminary results" of the Dutch Tender Offer, stating that a total of 74.0M shares of AbbVie's common stock had been tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the lower purchase price of $103 per share. On this news, AbbVie's share price fell $4.07, or 3.95%, to close at $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
02:48aABBVIE : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVi..
AC
08/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. ..
PR
08/09ABBVIE : Describes Findings in Alzheimer Disease (Pharmacokinetics, Safety, Tole..
AQ
08/09ABBVIE : Findings from AbbVie Has Provided New Data on Organic Research (Quantit..
AQ
08/08Merck's Zepatier price cut lands it co-exclusive status on Express Scripts 20..
AQ
08/07ABBVIE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/31Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AbbVie Inc. (AB..
PR
07/31AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
07/28ABBVIE : posts 2Q profit, revenue beats on healthy sales of arthritis top-seller..
AQ
07/27ABBVIE : Citron, Options Players Predict A Drop For AbbVie
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14VERASTEM : An Undervalued Rare Oncology Gem With Big Upcoming Catalysts 
08/14YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Redhill Receives NoA, Regeneron Gets CRL, Stemline NDA.. 
08/14Is Cocrystal Beating The Dead Hepatitis C Horse? 
08/13ArQule's ARQ 531 shows encouraging action in preclinical studies; shares up 2.. 
08/13DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Overcoming Adversity And Soaring To New H.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 886 M
EBIT 2018 14 537 M
Net income 2018 10 305 M
Debt 2018 29 831 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,39
EV / Sales 2018 5,58x
EV / Sales 2019 5,20x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
William J. Chase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Severino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Robert J. Alpern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE0.77%153 578
MERCK KGAA0.01%13 045
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-11.30%10 675
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC30.92%10 572
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD67.58%9 407
CONVATEC GROUP2.58%5 283
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.