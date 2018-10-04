Log in
AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE (ABBV)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AbbVie : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

10/04/2018 | 02:31am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 18, 2018, media outlets reported that California's insurance regulator had sued AbbVie, alleging that the Company provided unlawful kickbacks to healthcare providers in order to induce them to prescribe AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

Following this news, AbbVie's stock price fell $2.76, or 2.89%, to close at $92.61 on September 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 870 M
EBIT 2018 14 513 M
Net income 2018 10 305 M
Debt 2018 29 369 M
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 14,13
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
EV / Sales 2018 5,23x
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
William Joseph Chase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Severino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Robert J. Alpern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-0.72%142 690
MERCK KGAA0.43%13 575
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-5.76%10 686
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC23.80%10 070
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD60.22%8 895
CONVATEC GROUP12.90%6 031
