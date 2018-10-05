AbbVie : Receives Health Canada Approval of Orilissa for Endometriosis Pain Treatment

By Stephen Nakrosis



AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences said Friday that Health Canada approved Orilissa for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

The companies said Orilissa is an orally administered treatment for endometriosis, affects up to one in 10 women of reproductive age in Canada.

"Endometriosis causes a significant impact on the quality of life of women because of the debilitating and incapacitating pain. Women living with endometriosis can be sidelined by this disease," says Dr. Nicholas A. Leyland, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at McMaster University. "Since there is no cure, the goal of treatment is to alleviate the symptoms and improve a woman's quality of life." He said Orilissa offer a new option for treating the condition.

The companies said Orilissa is supported by data from two replicate Phase 3 studies, which evaluated nearly 1,700 women.

Orilissa is expected to be available in Canadian retail pharmacies in early November.

