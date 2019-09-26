AbbVie : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act
0
09/26/2019 | 05:03pm EDT
ABBVIE INC.
Delaware
32-0375147
1 North Waukegan Road
North Chicago, Illinois
60064-6400
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
0.750% Senior Notes due 2027
New York Stock Exchange
1.250% Senior Notes due 2031
New York Stock Exchange
Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.
The securities to be registered hereunder are €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027 and €650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the "Notes") of AbbVie Inc., a Delaware corporation ("AbbVie" or the "Registrant"). Descriptions of the general terms and provisions of the Notes are set forth under the caption "Description of Debt Securities" in the prospectus dated September 13, 2018, included in the Registrant's registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-227316) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2018, and under the caption "Description of Notes" in the prospectus supplement thereto dated September 17, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2019pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are incorporated by reference herein.
Indenture, dated as of November 8, 2012, between AbbVie Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 of Amendment No. 5 to AbbVie's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed on November 16, 2012)
Supplemental Indenture No. 6, dated September 26, 2019, among AbbVie Inc., U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, transfer agent and registrar, and Elavon Financial Services DAC, U.K. Branch, as paying agent (including the forms of Global Notes attached as Exhibits A-1 and A-2 to the Supplemental Indenture No. 6) (incorporated by reference to Exhibit No. 4.2 to AbbVie's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 26, 2019)
Agency Agreement, dated September 26, 2019, among AbbVie Inc., U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, transfer agent and registrar, and Elavon Financial Services DAC, U.K. Branch, as paying agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 to AbbVie's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 26, 2019)
