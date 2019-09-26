AbbVie : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

ABBVIE INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 32-0375147 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1 North Waukegan Road North Chicago, Illinois 60064-6400 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be registered 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027 New York Stock Exchange 1.250% Senior Notes due 2031 New York Stock Exchange

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. x

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. o

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box.o

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates:

333-227316

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None