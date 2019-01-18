Log in
AbbVie : Says Imbruvica Didn't Meet Endpoints in Pancreatic Cancer Study

01/18/2019 | 05:08pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday said the results of a Phase 3 study of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in metastatic pancreatic cancer didn't meet its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival or overall survival benefit among the study population.

"We continue to evaluate the potential of Imbruvica as a cancer treatment alone or in combination for a variety of cancer types," said Danelle James, M.D., M.A.S., the head of clinical science at Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company. "We are passionately advancing our robust ibrutinib scientific development program to continue to advance cancer standards of care, particularly in areas that have unmet medical need."

The trial evaluated ibrutinib in combination with certain chemotherapy agents versus a placebo with the chemotherapy agents. AbbVie said the study didn't show statistically significant progression-free or overall survival benefit with ibrutinib in combination compared with the placebo combination.

Imbruvica has been available in the U.S. since 2013 and is FDA-approved for use with certain blood cancers and in chronic graft-versus-host-disease, AbbVie said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 802 M
EBIT 2018 14 667 M
Net income 2018 10 265 M
Debt 2018 31 111 M
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 13,27
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,95x
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-5.41%131 168
MERCK KGAA0.02%13 251
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD4.34%11 143
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC2.77%7 684
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD-0.75%7 656
CONVATEC GROUP-0.36%3 506
