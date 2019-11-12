Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE

(ABBV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/12 04:03:20 pm
86.44 USD   +0.91%
06:25pABBVIE : Sells $30 Billion of Bonds -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:20pAbbVie Prepares Large Bond Sale -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AbbVie : Sells $30 Billion of Bonds -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:25pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

AbbVie Inc. sold $30 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of Allergan PLC, taking advantage of investors' strong demand for higher-quality business debt to bring one of the largest corporate-bond sales on record.

Like other investment-grade companies that have completed large bond sales in recent years, AbbVie had little trouble selling its debt. After holding calls with investors last week, the drugmaker issued 10 different bonds with maturities ranging from 1 1/2 years to 30 years.

The deal marked the fourth-largest investment-grade bond sale on record, exceeding Comcast Corp.'s $27 billion sale in October of last year, according to Dealogic.

For AbbVie, buying Allergan would give it a dominant position in the $8 billion-plus market for beauty drugs, such as Botox, as it attempts to diversify beyond Humira, its top-selling rheumatoid-arthritis drug.

After the acquisition, the company's ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to almost double to 3.4 times, according to the research firm CreditSights. The company, though, is hoping to bring that ratio down to 2.5 times by the end of 2021 by using free cash flow to pay down around $15 billion to $18 billion of debt.

In their first offer to investors Tuesday, banks proposed a yield on AbbVie's new 10-year notes that would be 1.5 percentage points above the comparable U.S. Treasury yield, investors said. That was later lowered to 1.35 percentage points and ultimately finalized at 1.30 percentage points, translating to an initial yield of 3.203%.

By comparison, the company's existing bonds due in 2028 had traded heading into the sale at a 1.27 percentage-point spread to Treasurys, according to CreditSights.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 1.909%, compared with 1.930% Friday. The bond market was closed Monday for Veterans Day.

Even with a recent increase in Treasury yields, there remains a favorable borrowing environment for most companies. The average U.S. investment-grade corporate-bond yield was 3.0% Friday, up from around 2.8% in early October but still down from 4% in January, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.

So far this year, companies have sold around $1.25 trillion of investment-grade corporate bonds in the U.S. market, according to Dealogic. That is a little more than were sold at this point last year, though off the record-setting pace from two years ago.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE 0.91% 86.44 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
ALLERGAN PLC 0.62% 181.96 Delayed Quote.35.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
06:25pABBVIE : Sells $30 Billion of Bonds -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:20pAbbVie Prepares Large Bond Sale -- Update
DJ
01:19pABBVIE : Prepares Large Bond Sale to Fund Allergan Purchase
DJ
11/11ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
11/11ABBVIE : Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for IMBRUVICA in ..
AQ
11/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Gets Health Canada OK for Expanded Imbruvica U..
DJ
11/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Seeks FDA OK for Expanded Imbruvica Use
DJ
11/07ABBVIE : Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent..
PR
11/07ABBVIE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 291 M
EBIT 2019 15 773 M
Net income 2019 8 766 M
Debt 2019 29 098 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2019 4,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 90,91  $
Last Close Price 82,08  $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-7.08%121 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.06%344 670
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.19%254 722
MERCK AND COMPANY8.99%211 953
PFIZER-15.40%208 023
NOVARTIS17.78%198 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group