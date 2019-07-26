Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE

(ABBV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 04:46:11 pm
67.77 USD   +1.67%
06:45pABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:52pHealth Care Up on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AbbVie : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Durkin Brian L

AbbVie Inc.[ ABBV ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

07/25/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

1 NORTH WAUKEGAN ROAD

VP, Controller

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

NORTH

IL

60064

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

CHICAGO

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

07/25/2019

F

613

D

$67.46

8,508

D

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

253

I

By

spouse(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of all securities held by his spouse.

Steven Scrogham, attorney-in-07/26/2019 fact for Brian L. Durkin

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

AbbVie Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 22:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
06:45pABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:52pHealth Care Up on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:45pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Higher As Investors Cheer Earnings, GDP; S&P 500,..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:24aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
08:45aABBVIE : Profit Falls
DJ
07:57aABBVIE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aU.S. Futures Inch Higher After Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 958 M
EBIT 2019 15 577 M
Net income 2019 10 755 M
Debt 2019 31 154 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,25x
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales2019 3,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 87,00  $
Last Close Price 67,76  $
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-27.69%98 548
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.57%348 131
PFIZER-1.74%236 896
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.61%228 723
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%228 723
NOVARTIS23.06%211 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group