ABBVIE

(ABBV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/01 04:02:55 pm
73.23 USD   -3.29%
AbbVie : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

10/01/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Alpern Robert J

AbbVie Inc.[ ABBV ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

09/30/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

1 N. WAUKEGAN ROAD

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NORTH

IL

60064

Form filed by More than One Reporting

CHICAGO

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

of Securities

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Derivative Security

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

$0(1)

Common

90

6,773(2)

Equivalent

09/30/2019

A

90

(1)

(1)

$75.72

D

Stock

Units

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Director fees credited to stock equivalent unit accounts under grantor trusts established by the director at Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie. The stock equivalent units in the Abbott account will be paid, in cash, generally at age 65 or upon retirement from Abbott's board, and the stock equivalent units in the AbbVie account will be paid, in cash, generally at age 65 or upon retirement from AbbVie's board. The stock equivalent units in each account earn the same return as if the fees were invested in AbbVie stock.
  2. Balance includes stock equivalent units acquired pursuant to a dividend reinvestment feature.

Steven L. Scrogham, attorney-

10/01/2019

in-fact for Robert J. Alpern

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

AbbVie Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:17:01 UTC
