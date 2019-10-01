AbbVie : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Director fees credited to stock equivalent unit accounts under grantor trusts established by the director at Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie. The stock equivalent units in the Abbott account will be paid, in cash, generally at age 65 or upon retirement from Abbott's board, and the stock equivalent units in the AbbVie account will be paid, in cash, generally at age 65 or upon retirement from AbbVie's board. The stock equivalent units in each account earn the same return as if the fees were invested in AbbVie stock.