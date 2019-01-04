Log in
AbbVie

ABBVIE (ABBV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AbbVie : Takes $4 Billion of Charges Related to Stemcentrx Acquisition

01/04/2019 | 05:57pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Pharmaceutical company Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday said it would take charges related to the 2016 acquisition of Stemcentrx, Inc. of about $4 billion.

"The estimated net impact of this impairment and the related adjustment to contingent consideration liabilities is approximately $4 billion," the company said.

In December, the company announced it would halt enrollment for its Phase 3 Tahoe study of Rovalpituzumab Tesirine, or Rova-T, following a recommendation from its independent data monitoring committee. Following this decision, AbbVie said, the company began an evaluation of Stemcentrx-related intangible assets for impairment.

AbbVie said it continues to "evaluate information with respect to the Stemcentrx-related clinical development programs and will monitor the remaining $1 billion of intangible assets for further impairment."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

