AbbVie : Takes $4 Billion of Charges Related to Stemcentrx Acquisition

By Stephen Nakrosis



Pharmaceutical company Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday said it would take charges related to the 2016 acquisition of Stemcentrx, Inc. of about $4 billion.

"The estimated net impact of this impairment and the related adjustment to contingent consideration liabilities is approximately $4 billion," the company said.

In December, the company announced it would halt enrollment for its Phase 3 Tahoe study of Rovalpituzumab Tesirine, or Rova-T, following a recommendation from its independent data monitoring committee. Following this decision, AbbVie said, the company began an evaluation of Stemcentrx-related intangible assets for impairment.

AbbVie said it continues to "evaluate information with respect to the Stemcentrx-related clinical development programs and will monitor the remaining $1 billion of intangible assets for further impairment."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com