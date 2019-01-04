Log in
AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE (ABBV)
AbbVie : to Record $4 Billion Impairment on Stemcentrx Assets - Update

01/04/2019 | 08:38pm EST

By Maria Armental

AbbVie Inc. will book a roughly $4 billion charge in connection with a 2016 acquisition that it billed as offering a promising cancer treatment.

Illinois-based AbbVie said Friday it reduced the value of intangible assets from its purchase of Stemcentrx Inc. and said it was reviewing the remaining $1 billion for further impairment.

At the time the Stemcentrx acquisition was announced in 2016, AbbVie pointed at the experimental cancer drug, dubbed "Rova-T," as a potential "multi-billion dollar peak revenue opportunity with expected commercialization in 2018." AbbVie hoped the treatment would help offset the loss of exclusivity of its top-selling drug, Humira.

AbbVie agreed to buy Stemcentrx, backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, in a $5.8 billion cash-and-stock deal and pay up to $4 billion more in potential milestone payments.

Disappointing results for a mid-stage Rova-T clinical trial in patients with a type of lung cancer led to a stock selloff in March that company executives called an overreaction.

"If you look at the overall value that came out of our market cap, you certainly couldn't tie it back to any one product or even the value of the entire Stemcentrx acquisition," Chief Financial Officer William Chase said at an industry event in May. "So it was, by any measure, an overreaction."

In December, it stopped enrolling patients in one late-stage Rova-T study but said the decision wouldn't affect other Rova-T clinical studies.

On Friday, AbbVie said it would continue to evaluate the Stemcentrx-related clinical development programs.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

