Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

0
08/05/2019 | 09:15am EDT

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

05-Aug-2019 / 14:11 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap19

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

 

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1.  KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Company dealt in

AbbVie plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.01 common stock

Date of dealing

02 August 2019

 

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

(a)  Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

Long

Short

 

Numbers

(%)

Numbers

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

121,865,041

8.24%

12,990

0.00%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

 

 

Total

121,865,041

8.24%

12,990

0.00%
           

 

(b)  Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

 

Numbers

(%)

Numbers

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

 

 

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Ap20

 

1.  Dealings (Note 4)

 

(a)  Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

23,569

65.80 USD

Purchase

15,849

65.80 USD

 

 

(b)  Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

 

(c)  Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i)  Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)  Exercising

 

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

 

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

(e)  Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

Ap21

 

2.  OTHER INFORMATION

 

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                           NO

 

Date of disclosure

05 August 2019

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-8989

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

 

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

 

 

 
Category Code: RET - AbbVie plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 15738
EQS News ID: 851993

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
