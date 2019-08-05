The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc
05-Aug-2019 / 14:11 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1.KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Company dealt in
AbbVie plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
US$0.01 common stock
Date of dealing
02August 2019
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Numbers
(%)
Numbers
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
121,865,041
8.24%
12,990
0.00%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
121,865,041
8.24%
12,990
0.00%
(b)Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Numbers
(%)
Numbers
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1.Dealings (Note 4)
(a)Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Sale
23,569
65.80 USD
Purchase
15,849
65.80 USD
(b)Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
Not Applicable
(c)Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
Not Applicable
(ii)Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
Not Applicable
(e)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Not Applicable
Ap21
2.OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9)NO
Date of disclosure
05August 2019
Contact name
Shawn Acker
Telephone number
001-610-669-8989
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)