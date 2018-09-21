Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/21/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ABBV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. California’s insurance regulator sued AbbVie on September 18, 2018, alleging the Company provided kickbacks to healthcare providers in exchange for prescribing its drug Humira for arthritis. AbbVie allegedly provided kickbacks in the form of “cash, meals, drinks, gifts, trips, and patient referrals—and more sophisticated ones—free and valuable professional goods and services to physicians to induce and reward Humira prescriptions.” Based on this news, AbbVie shares fell more than 4.5% on September 19, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
