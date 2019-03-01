Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE

(ABBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intellia CEO not involved in Starboard's Bristol-Myers board challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc Chief Executive John Leonard, who U.S. drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said last week was nominated by hedge fund Starboard Value LP to sit on its board, is not affiliated with the effort, an Intellia spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"He is not involved. He has a very demanding job as our CEO and he is on other boards as well," Jennifer Mound Smoter, Intellia senior vice president for external affairs and communications, said in an interview after Reuters contacted Leonard.

Smoter declined to offer an explanation on how Leonard's name was included in Starboard's slate of five directors to challenge Bristol-Myers' board. Starboard declined to comment.

Leonard is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry executive, having previously held senior positions at Abbott Laboratories and Abbvie Inc.

Starboard's four other board nominees are Starboard Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith, Shulman Family Ventures managing partner Steven Shulman, Tyree & D'Angelo Partners chairman James Tyree, and Water Street Healthcare partner Janet Vergis, according to a regulatory filing by Bristol-Myers.

Starboard's immediate goal is to muster enough Bristol-Myers shareholder support to shoot down the company's $74 billion deal to acquire biotech Celgene Corp, the New York-based fund said on Thursday. If it succeeds, it will use the slate to challenge Bristol-Myers' board, Starboard added.

Starboard reported on Thursday it owned 4.4 million shares, or 0.3 percent, of Bristol's shares.

A top Bristol-Myers shareholder, Wellington Management, came out against the Celgene deal on Wednesday, criticizing it as too risky and expensive.

Bristol-Myers on Thursday defended the Celgene deal, through which it hopes to create a market leader in the lucrative treatment of cancer by combining two of the world's biggest-selling portfolios of drugs that treat the disease, as well as adding assets in immunology and inflammation.

Starboard has a track record of opposing deals. It tried to block Virginia-based meat giant Smithfield Foods' sale to Chinese company Shuanghui International in 2013, as well as aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc's acquisition of B/E Aerospace two years ago. Both deals were done.

Starboard has been seeking to burnish its credentials in the pharmaceutical sector. Perrigo Company Plc shares have lost more than a third of their value since the drug maker gave Starboard board representation in 2017.

Assertio Therapeutics Inc, previously known as Depomed, explored a sale three years ago under pressure from Starboard but did not reach any deal. Its shares have lost half their value since then.

(This story corrects name of James Tyree in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE 0.88% 79.9042 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.82% 52.635 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
CELGENE CORPORATION 2.56% 85.265 Delayed Quote.41.97%
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 10.51% 16.91 Delayed Quote.11.58%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 3.08% 50.21 Delayed Quote.25.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
02:03pIntellia CEO not involved in Starboard's Bristol-Myers board challenge
RE
08:01aABBVIE : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
07:24aABBVIE : Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Risankizumab (SKYRIZI™) for th..
PU
02/28ABBVIE : to Present at the Cowen Health Care Conference
PR
02/27ABBVIE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/26Drugmaker CEOs Testify Before Senate on Pricing -3-
DJ
02/26Drugmaker CEOs Testify Before Senate on Pricing -2-
DJ
02/26Drugmaker CEOs Testify Before Senate on Pricing -- Roundup
DJ
02/26ABBVIE : Blockbuster Humira Comes Under Fire at Senate Hearing
DJ
02/26ABBVIE : Warns of R&D Cuts if U.S. Prices Fall to International Levels
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 863 M
EBIT 2019 15 286 M
Net income 2019 10 618 M
Debt 2019 31 514 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 10,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,11
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-14.05%119 194
MERCK KGAA0.89%13 340
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD4.88%10 270
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD22.25%9 543
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC12.96%7 990
CONVATEC GROUP-4.53%3 471
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.